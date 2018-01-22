Nigella Lawson may be one of the most well-known celebrity cooks in the world but despite her status, the 58-year-old admits there's something about food she still cannot stand.

Lawson revealed to The Daily Telegraph that she feels food is too often used as a "status symbol" and a way to make others feel less than.

"I hate food snobbery, it almost makes me want to just eat plastic bread and plastic cheese when people start being so purist and looking down at people," she told The Daily Telegraph.

READ MORE: • Has Nigella Lawson finally run out of recipe ideas?

Advertisement

"Food is used too often as a status symbol. It's the idea that people feel, 'I'm better than you because I do this thing to my food and you don't.'"

The At My Table author went on to say while she enjoys using social media, she also believes a lot of photos shared on various platforms can be misleading.

"There are certain things that do well on Instagram which probably look better than they taste and certain things take a back seat because they don't photograph so well," she explained.

Lawson herself faced backlash online in 2015 after viewers of her show Simply Nigella blasted her seemingly simple recipes.

A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

"New Nigella Lawson cookery show feels beyond parody. So far she's mashed up an Avocado and looked at some holiday photos #nigella," one viewer tweeted.

Another critic added: "Nigella unveiling emerging groundbreaking recipe called avocado on toast right now."