A New Jersey man who filmed himself confronting his wife when he busted her in bed with her boss and now faces jail time for unlawful surveillance has been deemed worthy of a medal by his lawyer.

Howard Greenberg told a jury that his client, Sean Donis, 'deserves a medal' for 'the amount of restraint he showed,' when he stormed into the Rockland County home of Albert Lopez to find the homeowner in bed with his wife, Nancy, back in April 2016, the New York Post reports.

Sordid details from the confrontation were revealed in court on Friday as Donis faces up to 15 years in prison for crimes relating to breaking into the man's home and then filming his naked wife and her beau and threatening to distribute the video.

Prosecutors said Donis, who found Nancy by tracking her location via her iPad, did send video of his naked wife to her relatives, the Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement

"All on video! Both of you motherf*****s are fired tomorrow," Donis shouted in video of the altercation, which was shown to the jury.

All on video! Both of you motherf*****s are fired tomorrow,' Donis shouted in video of the altercation. Prosecutors said Donis did send video of his naked wife to her relatives. Photo / Facebook

Lopez, per the Post, was the CEO of Gotham City Orthopedics and Nancy was one of Lopez's employees.

The CEO ended up escorting Donis, a florist, out of his home.

Later, Donis sent Lopez a threatening Facebook message that read in part: "Bring it, bro."

The message also read: "Slept with my wife. Good one fa***t."

Lopez said he "couldn't go to sleep" for days after the encounter.

Nancy had asked her then-husband to watch their 5-year-old son for the evening when she went to Lopez's home to engage in sexual intercourse, the New York Post previously reported.

Lopez told the court that Nancy had told him she was separated from her husband.

Nancy had apparently told him she was meeting up with friends for dinner in Elizabeth, New Jersey. But he then saw her iPad location as moving towards Lopez's Clifton home.

He told the Post he had feared she was having an affair.

Nancy filed for divorce from Donis after the encounter. The divorce was finalised earlier this year.