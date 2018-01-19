New Zealand's very own celebrity dad Jordan "How to Dad" Watson has some handy tips for Clarke Gayford after the announcement he and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will soon be parents.

The couple today announced that they are expecting a baby to arrive in June, which will make New Zealand's first man a first-time dad.

Watson told Newstalk ZB host Tim Wilson that in order to prepare for being woken up at all hours of the night, he could practise waking up in the early hours of the morning.

"Before the baby gets here you need to put some alarm clocks around the house and set them at random times throughout the night," Watson said.

Jordan "How To Dad" Watson with daughters Alba and Mila. Photo / Supplied

He also said that if Gayford started practising now he'd be a professional when it came to the real thing.

"He needs to start practising now his book-reading skills ... he can do things like practising changing nappies as fast as possible on a teddy bear, he can start practising walking around with a teddy bear," Watson said.

Watson told Wilson that the most important thing he can do is to not get freaked out about the whole thing.

"Don't go on Google and start freaking out about things," he explained, adding that he only needs to look at his videos to learn "How to Dad".