A supermarket in the UK has been criticised by shoppers for selling pre-peeled onions in plastic packaging.
Customers at Lidl have slammed the budget supermarket for the use of plastic wrapping on its "ready to cook naked onions", The Sun reported.
The two-pack of the "ready-peeled" vegetable costs 79p ($1.50) — compared to 89p ($1.68) for four large, unpeeled onions in a UK store.
That means that one peeled onion wrapped in plastic costs almost twice that of an unpeeled one.
The Sun recently reported that UK shoppers were paying up to 54 per cent more for loose fruit and vegetables, and could buy them cheaper wrapped in plastic packaging.
Last week UK store Marks & Spencer came under fire for selling a "cauliflower steak" wrapped in plastic for £2 ($3.79) and Sainsbury's has been ridiculed for stocking plastic covered coconuts on shelves.
New Zealand supermarkets have also been criticised for their overuse of plastic packaging.
Other supermarkets stock more expensive, ready-diced onions that are also packaged in single-use plastic.
Now, environment-conscious customers have expressed their disgust at the goods from Lidl.
In New Zealand, there is currently a push to ban single-use plastic bags, with Countdown and New World going plastic bag free by the end of 2018.