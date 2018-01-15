A restaurant which received a two-star review from a disgruntled customer has responded with a brilliant yet sassy comeback.

Debbie Dallas visited the Oxton Bar and Kitchen in Wirral in the UK, where she complimented the staff and the quality of food.

However, she gave the restaurant a two-star review after hitting out at the price of her £8 (NZ$15) fish and chips.

"Lovely food and staff are amazing but I can not see how you justify your prices. Small fish and chips £8 plus and it was small?" she wrote in her review on the restaurant's public Facebook page.

The Facebook user left a two-star review for the restaurant. Photo / Facebook

Most restaurants would simply apologise, but management from the Oxton Bar and Kitchen decided to hit back at the customer, defending their prices with a sassy rebuttal.

"Ok Debbie. Where do I begin?" the restaurant started.

"Out of that £8, our nasty government is charging you 20% vat which we collect by law on their behalf, so we're left with £6.66.

"Out of this, we need to buy the fresh ingredients; 1 haddock fillet, get a chef to make everything from scratch; a delicious beer batter, homemade tartare sauce, mushy peas and chunky chips (the whole cost of ingredients for this plate comes to roughly £2.70).

"This leaves us with £3.94 for which alas our pesky chef expects remuneration!!

"Then we realised the 'lovely' food doesn't float to you, so we have to pay 'amazing' staff to serve you and clear up after you?!

"Pay utility bills (we need gas to cook, you need lights to see the food) and don't get me started on business rates.

"So if £3.94 is not justifiable for creating and affording this whole experience with us, you're welcome to recreate it in the comfort of your own home.

"I doubt it'll be long before the government find a tax for that too."

'The sinister and unjustifiable £8 fish 'n chips', according to Oxton Bar. Photo / Facebook

Many customers applauded the bar for standing up for itself, and came out in support of the establishment.

One user wrote sarcastically: "This profit-making is a disgusting principle. You should be doing it for free if you had a heart. And don't you find it a joyous experience paying your accountant to work out the VAT?"

Another person wrote: "Amazing reply. Wish more places did the same. People don't understand the damage an off the cuff review can do to a business like this," another person wrote. "Lovely food and amazing service deserves a two star rating? I tip my hat to you."

One commenter also took a shot at the disgruntled customer, saying "Maybe Debbie should go somewhere where they microwave frozen meals."

Debbie has not responded to the restaurant's post.