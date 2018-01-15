Model Lauren Wasser, who had her right leg amputated because of an infection caused by a tampon, has now had her left leg removed because of Toxic Shock Syndrome.

The 29-year-old posted to Instagram on Sunday night, revealing she'd had successful surgery on the removal of her left leg.

Wasser lost her right leg in 2012 due to a near fatal bout of TSS. At just 24, she contracted gangrene and was placed in a medically-induced coma, before doctors told her she would need to choose between losing her leg or losing her life.

In 2017, prior to her second surgery, Wasser spoke of the damage the infection had caused to her left leg.

Advertisement

"In a few months, I'm inevitably going to have my other leg amputated. There's nothing I can do about it," Wasser wrote in a first person piece for InStyle magazine.

"I grew up playing basketball, but I haven't been able to run in five years. I'm in daily excruciating pain," she wrote.

"I have a golden leg that I am completely proud of, but my left foot that has an open ulcer, no heel, and no toes.

In 2017, prior to her second surgery, Wasser spoke of the damage the infection had caused to her left leg.

"In a few months, I'm inevitably going to have my other leg amputated. There's nothing I can do about it," Wasser wrote in a first person piece for InStyle magazine.

"I grew up playing basketball, but I haven't been able to run in five years. I'm in daily excruciating pain," she wrote.

"I have a golden leg that I am completely proud of, but my left foot that has an open ulcer, no heel, and no toes.

In an additional post, Rovero uploaded an image holding Wasser's hand while she lay in a hospital bed. The black and white image, which has received more than 3k likes, was met with hundreds of positive comments.

"Such an inspiration! Sending you love and more strength to both of you!" one commenter posted.

"Lauren you are the best!!! Let no one tell you differently!!! You are so beautiful, and what is more to it is that you are superb on the inside," another added.

"Sending love and courage your way."

A post shared by Jennifer Rovero (@camraface) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:11am PST

Wasser contracted the infection after getting her period, and using a tampon she'd purchased from a local shop.

Wasser was texting friends about a party when she started to feel unwell, assuming it was simply signs of the flu that had been doing the rounds.

Speaking to Style Like U, Wasser said she went to the party, but was sent home by friends because she appeared ill.

"All I wanted to do was get into bed," she said.

"The next thing I remember was my blind Cocker Spaniel barking and pounding on my chest.

"I came to and I could just hear pounding on the door and someone saying 'police, police, open up'.

"I was so confused and thinking 'why are the police here'.

"The police officer came in and he told me I really needed to call my mum because she is really worried about me.

"I took myself back to my bed and plugged my phone in to call my mum."

he next morning, after refusing to let her mum call an ambulance, Ms Wasser was found by police face down in her apartment. According to The Sun, she had a fever, her kidneys were failing and she'd had a heart attack.

"Thank god there was an infectious disease doctor there [at the hospital] because as soon as they found me I was plummeting so bad they couldn't understand why a healthy, young 24-year-old like me was dying.

"They called the specialist down and he checked if I had a tampon in.

"As soon as they located it got sent to the lab and it came back as TSS and as soon as they removed it I started being more receptive to treatment.

"They were telling my mum and my godfather to start preparing my funeral because there was no way I was walking out of there — it would have been a miracle."

Today, Wasser is campaigning the US government to pass a bill called the Robin Danielson Act, named after a woman who lost her life to TSS in 1998.

The bill requires feminine hygiene product companies to disclose exactly what is going into these products and what their long-term health effects are, but has been rejected 10 times.

"Considering that the vagina is the most absorbent part of a woman's body and is a gateway to many of our vital organs, it is crucial that consumers know the reality of what could happen to them," Wasser said previously.

"It is time that we, as consumers, demand safer products and more transparency about what is going into our bodies."