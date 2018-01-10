A mum-of-two was called a "horrible mother" for posting a photo of her daughter at the beach.

Jordyn Jones from Australia's Sunshine Coast posted the photo of her toddler, Winter, to her Instagram account lifewithwinter, where the image was met with a flurry of hurtful comments about her daughter and the way Jones parents.

The image that was removed from Instagram. Photo / Jordyn Jones

Some commenters were so outraged by the photo, it was removed from the social media site.

"Have you heard of suncream? How about you start using it before your kid looks 40 at four," one person posted.

"Horrible mother."

Speaking to news.com.au, Jones said she was disgusted by the attack, and that she takes every measure to ensure her children and sun safe.

"She [commenter] was screaming racism at me," Jones said.

"Before she even knew my background, she was commenting how Winter's dark skin was disgusting.

"There were other people saying I was neglecting my child and opening her up to skin cancer. It's very offensive."

After the negative comment, Jones posted a follow-up on Instagram, where she has 92,300 followers, explaining how she uses protection on her children's skin each day.

"My child's skin is beautiful, I take all necessary measures to ensure her skin is protected and I wake up every dam [sic] day striving to be the best mother possible," she wrote.

"If you don't like my posts or our skin colour offends you please just unfollow.

"I won't post about last night's events again because I don't want to be putting negative energy into the world but please realise I am a real person behind this account, I'm not a robot.

"I have feelings and emotions and even though I have thick skin when it comes to trolls, degrading comments made about my children are not on."

The morning after Jones posted the image, she received a notification from Instagram saying the image had been removed.

"Before I went to bed, I had a few people message me asking if the photo was appropriate," Jones said.

"You couldn't see any parts of her, it was a side profile. The next morning after getting kids ready, I opened my Instagram with my coffee and there was a notification that the photo had been removed because it breaches guidelines.

"I screenshotted the removal notification and put on my story. That's when a handful of people got in touch and said they'd reported the photo.

"I was appalled and emailed Instagram but have not yet received a reply."

Jones is yet to receive a response from Instagram about why the image was removed, but it is believed the user complaints were more likely to be about the child's nudity.

According to Instagram guidelines, the social media platform "may remove images that show nude or partially nude children" as even when the "content is shared with good intentions, it could be used by others in unanticipated ways".