Wondering what to put in your child's lunch box? Get some inspiration from Prince George.

The young prince, who attends Thomas's Battersea, has a lunch menu that would not be out of place at any great restaurant.

Rather than opening up his Tupperware tub to a white bread peanut butter sandwich and an apple, the four-year-old royal feasts on "freshly prepared fragrant lamb and apricot tagine" and free range chicken and mushroom topped with sauteed potato.

Should his highness prefer a vegan, vegetarian, fish or gluten free option, nothing is too much trouble at the school where fees reach $23,000 a year.

The three-week menu cycle is repeated once and changes with the seasons.

"We offer lighter lunches during the lighter days and more substantial meals when the days turn cold," says the schools' website.

"Each term the catering team develop a range of ideas and dishes with an emphasis on healthy cooking, full flavour and presentation. Our goal is to not only persuade pupils to eat but, more importantly, to enjoy a balanced diet whilst at school."

Should Prince George fancy a sweet treat after his main meal, he can choose from chocolate and beetroot brownies, red berry cookies with fromage frais or crepes with orange sauce.

And if you were in any doubt of the influence of the royals — the French media reported that after the Daily Mail published details of the school's lunch menu, including how the prince would be eating Puy lentils, retailers in the UK selling the protein-rich pulse saw an increase in sales.