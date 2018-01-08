The father of Meghan Markle says his daughter and Prince Harry are a "very good match".

Describing the Royal as a "gentleman", Thomas Markle quashed rumours of a rift with his actress daughter, the Daily Mail reports.

His remarks come after the Prince described the Windsors as the family Meghan never had.

The former Hollywood lighting director, 73, gave the couple his approval in a video obtained by The Sun.

He was speaking to a passer-by near his home in Rosarito when he told of his desire to witness the wedding in person.

When asked how he felt about the impending ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, he said: "I think it's wonderful, I'm very delighted. I think they're [a] very good match, I'm very happy for them, Meghan and Harry.

"I love my daughter very much — Harry's a gentleman."

An official photo celebrating Harry and Meghan's engagement. Photo / Alexi Lubomirski via AP

This is the first time Mr Markle has spoken publicly about the Prince, though he has previously claimed he would "love to" be the one to give 36-year-old Meghan away on May 19.

Harry's remarks about Meghan's past were coupled with the Suits star's admission that she was "not on the best of terms" with her father when she was a teenager. Following the Prince's comments, Meghan's half-brother - Tom Markle Jr - said she had a family that "smothered her with love".

Another candid image released by Kensington Palace to celebrate the couple's engagement. Photo / Alexi Lubomirski via AP

Mr Markle split from Meghan's mother when the future Royal was just six years old and has kept out of the public eye since the couple announced their engagement.

After he spoke to the passerby, Mr Markle was heard telling onlookers to leave him alone.

"Now leave me alone please," he said. "Don't bother me any more. No more flashing cameras in my eyes or I'll flash back."

The woman said she got to know Mr Markle while visiting friends in Rosarito because he stopped his car while passing her daughter to say how cute the girl was.