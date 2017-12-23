For 35 years, five friends have taken the same photo together every five years.

High school friends John Wardlaw, John Dickson, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney and John Molony have been meeting at Copco Lake in California since they were teenagers.

This year they took their eighth photo together, posing in exactly the same way they did in 1982 when they were 19 years old.

They visit the same lake, stay in the same cabin and sit on the same bench in the same order. Two of them no longer live in the area but they still make the effort to holiday together every five years.

So far they have taken photos in 1982, 1987, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Over the years the men try to remain in the same poses and this includes finding a jar to hold up, which contained a cockroach in the original photo.

While the years may have changed them, they still enjoy the same activities of fishing, reading and acting in homemade movies.

"I look at the photos and think of the relationships I went through," Dickson told CNN. "Wedding rings come and go, if you look closely."

This year's photo. From left to right: John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney, John Molony, John Dickson. Photo / Facebook

Dickson said taking photos had helped them keep their friendship alive over the years.

"We plan on doing this for the rest of our lives, no matter what," said Dickson. "Up until there's one guy just sitting in the same pose! Even then, maybe someone will take a picture of an empty bench for us."

"Without this photo, there's no way we'd be together."