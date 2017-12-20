A Canadian couple have been left heartbroken after being forced to spend Christmas apart for the first time in 70 years.

Herbert Goodine, 91, was ordered to leave the care home where he sleeps in the same bed as his wife Audrey, 89, just one week before Christmas.

The home said his health had declined too far for staff to look after him and that he had to be moved to comply with legal requirements, the MailOnline reported.

Mr Goodine's daughter Dianne Phillips asked the home in Perth-Andover, New Brunswick if they could delay moving him until after Christmas but staff refused.

She shared her story on Facebook alongside a heartbreaking picture of the couple's final Christmas kiss before they were split up.

The saddest Christmas kiss: Herbert Goodine, 91, says goodbye to his wife Audrey, 89, as they are ordered apart because he health had deteriorated. Photo / Facebook

Ms Phillips wrote on Sunday: "This is one sad Christmas story for Herbert and Audrey Goodine who reside at Victoria Villa Special Care Home in Perth Andover, NB.

"I wanted to share with the FB community the planned separation of my parents one week prior to Christmas.

"I was notified Friday morning (Dec 15) via email and followed a couple hours later by a phone call that my father (91) was going to be removed from the special care home that he is residing at with my mother (89) this weekend.

"I read this message over several times in disbelief of how can anyone be so cold and cruel to do this a week prior to Christmas.

"My request during the day Friday was to simply extend my father's residency until the end of this week.

"However, my repeated request was ignored. Because I was unwilling to make a decision on his new location within a few hours a representative from Social Development and a representative from the Victoria Villa approached my parents and forced them to make the decision on their own.

"My parents have been together for a total of 73 years and still sleep in the same bed. I feel people need to know what a flawed system we have in place. Two words describe it 'unethical and cruel'. This transfer is schedule to occur tomorrow, as POA, I have NOT yet to be notified of final arrangements.

"When talking to my parents yesterday I listened to my mother weep and I could hear my father in the background. My mother said 'Christmas is over for us now and this is the worst Christmas that we will ever have. Why could they not have waited till after the holidays.' I assured her that I tried everything to keep them together a few more days."

Dianne Phillips phoned the home to ask if they could delay moving him until after Christmas but staff refused. Pictured: The couple before splitting up. Photo / Facebook

Ms Phillips told CBC News: "At this time of year, the way things took place, I feel that is abuse to seniors. It's emotional abuse. It might not be physical, but I do believe it is emotional."

In his new home 30 minutes from his wife which he moved into on Monday, Mr Goodine said: 'Well, we had a beautiful room, two rooms, really.'

But he kept a brave face, adding: 'Well, if nothing happens to her, it'll be good, because she'll be rid of me for a little while.'

Mr Goodine is due to stay in the new home for a month before he can be reunited with his wife under new living arrangements.

The story has caused outrage in Canada as Ms Phillips' post has been shared more than 17,000 times and attracted a raft of comments from well-wishers.

Ms Philips responded to them with another post on Monday which read: 'First of all I want to say thank you for this overwhelming show of support.

This photo shows Mr and Mrs Goodine when they were younger. They have been married for an incredible 73 years. Photo / Diane Phillips

"The plan was carried through and my father was transfer to Plaster Rock Tobique Valley Manor to a Relief Care bed. There were tears saying goodbye to my mother and lonely faces tonight.

"To respond to a few comments, My dad was reassessed a week ago and requires Level 3 care, and my mother remains Level 2. The Victoria Villa is a Level 2 care home, and I understand my father needs to be moved.

"It was brought to my attention there may have been resources to facilitate my father's needs for a few more days to allow them to remain together until Christmas, but none were offered to us and time ran out to put things in place before our unrealistic deadline.

"We too are waiting for answers to clarify how something like this could happen. My father may have needs, however, like any other citizen he has the right to enjoy his life and spending this season with his wife was part of that. The attached picture looks more like punishment than a Merry Christmas.

"Please continue to support and share this post. This should never take place to another human again."

Mr Goodine's move followed an assessment by the Department of Social Development.

Jennifer Eagan, the owner and operator of his former home said the move was for Mr Goodine's safety

She said: 'I know that when someone is reassessed at a higher level, legally I have to comply with the rules and regulations of Social Development and the government of New Brunswick.

"It doesn't matter what time of year it is. It's the way it happened this time, which I agree is unfortunate. It's right before Christmas."

Mr Goodine's daughter shared this photo of him in his new home alone and wrote: 'The attached picture looks more like punishment than a Merry Christmas'. Photo / Facebook

She explained why moving residents is a quick process, adding: "It normally doesn't take very long because once a resident is beyond our care we're not equipped to look after them so it becomes a big safety concern for that resident."

A spokesperson said the Department of Social Development said: "If it's determined that a senior needs additional care or that their safety is potentially in jeopardy, the department works with the resident and family members to facilitate a move to an appropriate home.

"Individuals who require a higher level of care than what can be provided in special care homes are moved to where their needs can be more appropriately met, such as in a nursing home or a memory care home."