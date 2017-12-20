It seems that Prince Harry's radiant bride-to-be Meghan Markle has been well and truly welcomed into the royal fold, after she joined the extended family at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch.

The actress has followed in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge - who made the guest list for the first time in 2010, as Prince William's then fiancée - in securing an invitation to the event ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry next May.

However, unlike Kate, Meghan will also join her husband-to-be at the Queen's Sandringham Estate on December 25th - an unprecedented step for someone who is yet to become an official member of the royal family, according to the Daily Mail.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after attending the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo / AP

The Duchess of Cambridge did not spend Christmas at Sandringham until she and William were man and wife.

Although Harry's immediate family has already had the chance to get to know his bride-to-be, Meghan met much of the extended clan for the first time today at the Queen's Christmas get-together.

A cherished royal tradition, the lunch at the palace provides the monarch with the opportunity to spend time with those relatives who don't join her at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on the 25th, as well as close members of the family.

And it seems that Meghan's debut, which comes after she wowed crowds when she joined Prince Harry on a public walkabout in Nottingham following their engagement announcement, was a success - with the 36-year-old unable to wipe the smile from her face as she left the palace at around 3.30pm.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after attending the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo / AP

The actress was pictured smiling and flashing her dazzling engagement ring as her fiance drove her back to their home at Kensington Palace following the festive lunch.

Also at the lunch today were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, who will travel to Norfolk for further celebrations, as were Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

While they have all come to know Prince Harry's future wife, for the likes of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent, or his son Lord Frederick Windsor, today's lunch could well have been their first meeting with their new - and already most famous - family member.

Today marked the start of the whirlwind of events that will make up Meghan's first royal Christmas. She has been invited to join Harry at Sandringham over Christmas even though she won't be an official member of the family until the couple wed at Windsor Castle in May, in a clear indication of just how warmly - not to mention rapidly - she has been accepted into the fold.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo / AP

Meghan was pictured arriving in a Land Rover Discovery alongside her Prince who took to the wheel on Wednesday.

The bride-to-be opted for a £300 (NZ$575) high necked lace dress from Self-Portrait for the festive lunch and wore a pair of diamond drop earrings.

This will be an opportunity for the 36-year-old to meet Harry's more distant relations ahead of the wedding in May next year.

Among the first to arrive today were the Cambridges, with Prince William taking to the wheel to drive his family to the family event.

Kate, 35, took the passenger seat and could be seen chatting to William while Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in the back with nanny Maria Borrallo.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo / AP

Prince Charles was also in attendance accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who looked chic in a forest green jacket.

Not far behind was Princess Eugenie spotted in the passenger seat of her car as she made her way to her grandmother's house.

The 27-year-old appeared to have opted for a festive red dress which could be seen poking from beneath a navy blue coat.

Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips seen at the wheel of the vehicle as one of today's earliest arrivals.

Eagle eyed royal fans may have been able to spot her daughter Isla Phillips, who appeared to be in an excitable mood ahead of Christmas.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends a Christmas lunch for the extended Royal Family at Buckingham Palace on December 20, 2017 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Unusually Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne, chose to walk to the event doing away with cars like his fellow royals.

Members of the extended family in attendance included the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent who arrived with his daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor and his wife Princess Michael, who looked typically glamorous.

It seems there were plenty of youngsters to keep Charlotte and George company on Wednesday with Lord Frederick Windsor arriving with his two children Freddie, and Maud - who attends the same Battersea school as George.

It seems that Meghan is being well and truly welcomed into the royal family after it was confirmed that she will join them for celebrations in Sandringham over Christmas.

The star, 36, will spend the festive period at Her Majesty's private estate in Norfolk even though Kate Middleton was only asked after she walked down the aisle with Prince William in 2011.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (both seated in the rear) arriving for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's invitation to the US-born actress is further evidence of the royal family's warm welcome for her ahead of the couple's May wedding at Windsor Castle.

Meghan, who will take British citizenship and get baptised by the Church of England before the wedding, will also attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

She and Harry, 33, who are now living together in a two-bed cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, will also take part in the traditional walk to mass by the entire royal family.

Confirming the news today a Kensington Palace spokesman said: 'You can expect to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day.'