A controversial vlogger, whose Twitter and Facebook accounts have previously been suspended for "violating community guidelines", has slammed the women behind the viral #MeToo movement.

Elizabeth Johnston, known by her online pseudonym Activist Mommy, is a conservative Christian vlogger from Alabama.

Johnston regularly posts videos condemning the "left", calling for an end to abortions and slamming LGBTI advocates.

And this time, she's taking aim at the women behind the viral hashtag Me Too

Taking to Facebook earlier today, Ms Johnston prefaced the video by saying she knew her opinion was going to get her "into a boatload of trouble".

"Something is seriously wrong with the #MeToo movement," she said. "I seriously wanted to believe this was a good thing, I did but this has gone seriously off the rails.

"Some of you chicks claiming to be victims, you ain't victims, you're guilty."

Ms Johnston went on to say women who accept an invite to their male boss' hotel room should know "there is one thing he wants and it is not to talk about your resume and every woman knows that".

Actress Ashley Judd, who went public in the first article done by the New York Times exposing producer Harvey Weinstein, claims she was sexually harassed by the Hollywood heavyweight in his hotel room.

She had expected it to be a business breakfast meeting, instead Weinstein had her sent up to his room.

He answered the door in a bathrobe and asked her if he could give her a massage or a shoulder rub and if she would watch him take a shower, Judd claimed.

"I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask," Judd told the New York Times. "It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining."

Ms Johnston slams Judd in her Facebook video, citing what she teaches her six daughters as an example.

"I teach my daughters, if a man in authority over you catches you by surprise and asks you to do something inappropriate, you say no," she said.

"If he forces himself on you, you kick him on the nuts, scream, run, gouge out his eyes and report it to the police immediately who will then go and find the guy with the damaged bits and gouged out eyes and arrest him.

"Bam, you're the hero for doing the right thing," Ms Johnston said.

Another woman, model Ambra Gutierrez, accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2015 after he reportedly tried to force himself on her and grope her.

Gutierrez reported the incident to the NYPD and the next day wore a wire to secretly record Weinstein. He was caught on tape apologising while simultaneously trying to coax her into a room at the Tribeca Grand Hotel.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. decided not to prosecute the powerful producer, claiming cops failed to gather enough proof. NYPD sources today continue to express outrage over Vance's decision, the New York Post reported.

Ms Johnston called out numerous women involved in the #MeToo movement.

"Sexing your way to the top of the ladder is not victimhood, it's prostitution," she said.

"Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer were pigs in heat, no question about it. Men like that who prey on women should be reported to HR and should be fired from their positions."

In 2015, a former Weinstein employee Lauren O'Connor wrote a searing memo addressed to several executives at the company, alleging he was sexual harassing women.

"There is a toxic environment for women at this company," Ms O'Connor wrote.

"I am a 28 year old woman trying to make a living and a career. Harvey Weinstein is a 64 year old, world famous man and this is his company. The balance of power is me: 0, Harvey Weinstein: 10," she added.

Ms O'Connor eventually agreed to a settlement, withdrew her complaint and the internal investigation into Weinstein's behaviour was dropped.

A few months before Ms O'Connor's memo went public, a young female employee quit after being forced to organise secret meetings for Weinstein, the New York Times alleged.

Ms Johnston also called out the actress Salma Hayek, who recently wrote an op-ed for the New York Timesdetailing the alleged harassment she endured while working with Harvey Weinstein including being forced to film a lesbian sex scene with Ashley Judd in the Oscar-winning Frida.

"Salma Hayek is the latest to come out against Weinstein for harassment. Bull. She chose herself to be filmed doing a full nudity, lesbian sex scene in order to be with the production company that she wanted to be with and now she's crying victimhood and sexual harassment," Ms Johnston said. "How slutty is that? She got a career and money and Oscars out of it."

Ms Johnston, who has 10 children, claimed the #MeToo movement has got to a point where "we're rolling our eyes when we hear about the next sexual harassment victims".

"And that's the worst part about it because we're now less likely to give real victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault the attention that they need because of all these other ladies that are crying wolf," she said.

"The Ashley Judds and pink hat feminists of the world have a deep problem with men and they will not be happy until they have reduced men to feminised lapdogs who crawl to us for crumbs."

Ms Johnston also regularly posts about her support for US politician Roy Moore who stood as a Republican candidate in Alabama and recently lost the state election to Democrat Doug Jones.

Mr Moore's campaign was plagued by numerous women alleging they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by the former Chief Justice of Alabama's Supreme Court.

One woman told the Washington Post she was sexually assaulted by Mr Moore in 1979 when she was 14.

Mr Moore has denied all the allegations levelled against him.