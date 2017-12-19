Princess Charlotte will start at an exclusive nursery school just minutes from her London home next month.

The 2-year-old, who is fourth-in-line to the throne, will attend Willcocks Nursery School on the doorstep of London's Hyde Park, near where the family lives in Kensington Palace.

The "traditional nursery" school costs up to £19,770 ($37,481) for three terms of morning and afternoon sessions, plus a lunch club.

The xchool said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."

An "art gallery" on the site shows art students make with pasta, CDs and old milk bottles. It claims children will learn social and emotional development, physical development and communication and language.

Children will have to bring their own packed lunch to the lunch club, where they will have "outside playtime" and activities like French lessons, cooking, painting or drama.

Parent testimonials on site rave about the school, saying it is a "divine environment". It's also rated an "outstanding provider" by UK educational regulators Ofsted.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new picture of their family that will feature on their annual Christmas card.

It shows the smiling family wearing a powder-blue colour scheme in a picture taken this year. There is no sign of Kate's baby bump for a third child due in April.

Prince George, 4, has attended Thomas's school in Battersea, since September, where fees are reportedly $31,391 per year. He is pictured in his usual shorts, which are traditional for royal boys in the UK.

Etiquette expert William Hanson told Harpers Bazaar it was a uniquely English thing to dress a boy in shorts even in winter.

"Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England," he said.

"Although times are slowly changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class — quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge face a busy 2018 with an official visit to Sweden and Norway from January 30 to February 2.

The third royal baby is due in April, and Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.