The family of the heaviest baby born at a hospital in a decade, tipping the scales at nearly 13lb, is celebrating his arrival just in time for Christmas.

Brodey Young was born on Tuesday morning on the Blueberry Ward at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby in the UK, according to DailyMail.

He weighed 12lb 130z - nearly the same as a bowling ball, stunning midwives, doctors and his mother Sheralyn Wilcock.

The mother-of-three, of Cleethorpes, said: 'I felt light and I could feel the difference in pressure when he was coming out.

"I knew he was going to be a big baby but you don't know just how big until you see him and hold him. It's amazing."

Wilcock said there were no abnormalities during her pregnancy that suggested Brodey would be so heavy, but explained that her other two children, Bailey Hemsley and Payton Young, were also larger than anticipated when they were born.

Bailey, now 18, weighed 10lbs 2oz and two-year-old Payton weighed over 8lbs 15oz when she was delivered.

Despite only being a few days old, Brodey is already filling his zero to three-months babygrows and is drinking 70ml of milk every three or four hours.

The average for a new-born is between 20ml and 40ml.

Wilcock, who was supported during her caesarean delivery by partner Robert Young, added: "The pregnancy itself was all textbook. I have had big births before.

"The midwife estimated that Brodey would weigh between 9lbs and 12lbs and they were absolutely spot on.

"During the pregnancy it was just baby weight that I put on which is quite unusual. The bump was huge and whenever I went shopping people would stop and say: 'Oh my God, look at it!'

"We knew he was going to be big by looking at the scans. Some of the measurements they did were off the chart."

A spokesman at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust confirmed Brodey was the heaviest baby born at Grimsby hospital in the past ten years. The previous record of the decade was a 12lbs 3oz baby born in 2014.

The parents say they are just happy Brodey, who measured 63cm when he was born, is healthy and has been delivered in time for Christmas.

Ms Wilcock added: "He was four days early and I had to go in for a caesarean, which was quite daunting because I had never had one before.

"They told us it had to be caesarean because otherwise it can get quite dangerous.

"We're used to drama. Our daughter Payton was delivered at home by Robert because she couldn't wait. We don't do things by half!"

She added: "The whole team at the hospital from the surgeons, midwives, nurses were all excellent.

"When I saw him I cried. I got dead emotional. It's nice to bring him back home in time for Christmas."