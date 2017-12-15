Ivanka Trump tweeted her (somewhat tardy) congratulations to Prince Harry and his soon-to-be wife, Meghan Markle, Friday morning.

"Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together," she wrote. "I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!"

But some interpreted the first daughter's well-wishes as an attempt to schmooze her way into an invite for the royal wedding. (Hey, can you blame her?)

Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

"There's nothing you could tweet that would get you an invite," one Twitter user wrote.

The twittersphere may not think that Ivanka has a shot at snagging the golden ticket, but as People reported, Markle's featuring of the oldest Trump daughter on her blog "The Tig" in 2014 indicates that she might be a fan.

"When I sent an email asking to do a TIG Talk, not only did she get back to me immediately with such honest responses, but we also began planning drinks and dinner for the next time I was in NY," Markle gushed in her post. The "Suits" actress has made it clear that she's not a fan of Ivanka's father, however.

"We film 'Suits' in Toronto, and I might just stay in Canada,"she said in an interview on "The Nightly Show" last November when asked about the prospect of a Trump election victory.

The former first family may not need to do much angling to make the coveted invitation list - the Obamas developed a friendship with Harry during their time in office.