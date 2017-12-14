Melania Trump wowed in a classic black cocktail dress while posing alongside her husband for their first official Christmas portrait as president and first lady.

The Trumps' 2017 Christmas portrait was revealed on Melania's Twitter page on Thursday afternoon — and the festive photo sees the President flashing an uncharacteristically bright smile.

According to the tweet, Andrea Hanks photographed President Trump and his wife on December 5 in the Cross Hall of the White House.

For the special occasion, Melania opted for a sleeveless Delpozo dress featuring a sparkling applique and a pair of classic black pumps.

The official White House Christmas photo.

She wore her highlighted brown hair parted to the side and curled in loose waves around her shoulders.

Trump matched his wife in a black tuxedo and black dress shoes, as they happily posed in front of the doors of the White House Blue Room.

"Melania and her husband are holding hands in the photo, which sees them sporting toothy grins.

"Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," reads the tweet revealing the portrait.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

The use of the holiday greeting in the tweet is keeping with the President's campaign pledge to start saying "Merry Christmas" again.

He repeated the pledge most recently in October at the Voter Values Summit when he said: 'They don't use the word 'Christmas' because it's not politically correct,' Trump said.

"We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again."

The Obamas, in contrast, always said "Happy Holidays" in their cards, although their defenders say the former president used "Merry Christmas" in speeches.

In late November, the Trump family debuted their holiday card, which wishes Americans a "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year", instead of the more politically correct "Happy Holidays".

Also unlike the Obamas, who included family photo featuring their daughters on their final White House Christmas card, the President didn't include any of his children in the card.

Keeping with his campaign pledge, President Trump wrote 'Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year' instead of 'Happy Holidays' inside the official 2017 White House Christmas card.

However, his and the First Lady's 11-year-old son Barron did sign his name underneath his parents' on the card.

Around the time of the release of their Christmas card, Melania unveiled the White House's Christmas decorations.

In their official Christmas portrait, the door to the Blue Room is outlined in garland and flanked by two Christmas trees, one on each side.