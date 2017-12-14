An Australian woman was so devastated by her husband's death that she reportedly lived with his body for weeks.

According to News.com.au, police were called to a home in the Mandurah suburb of Greenfields in the southwest of Western Australia on Wednesday, December 13 at about 9am.

A spokeswoman confirmed that police found a deceased 56-year-old man in the home but his death was not being treated as suspicious due to a serious health condition.

The police interviewed his wife after she was taken to the Peel Health Campus in a poor condition.

The Mandurah Mail is reporting the man's 58-year-old wife hadn't accepted his death and that she may have lived with his body for up to eight weeks before telling neighbours once she had accepted the death.

Police are said to be awaiting the postmortem to determine how the man died and just how long he had been left in the home.