A British woman is fighting for life in Australia with a rare form of blood poisoning she picked up from a stray kitten.

Scarlet Goodrich, from Teignmouth, Devon, was also struck down by meningitis and has been in intensive care in hospital in Melbourne, according to The Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old was working on a fruit farm when she came into contact with the animal.

Her friends and family are raising funds to pay for her care and get her back to her home in Britain.

Her uncle Christian Goodrich said: "The doctors think she might have picked up this very rare and unusual toxin from a stray kitten she came into contact with while fruit picking on a farm.

"This has come as such a shock to the family. It's a very rare and unusual scenario which has baffled the doctors and specialists.

"She had contracted pneumococcal meningitis as well as mutated strain of toxin plasma. She's also got acute ADEM which is a swelling of the brain, and last week had to have an emergency operation.

"She has battled through the meningitis and the toxin, so it is mainly the ADEM which doctors are trying to address."

Along with her mother Alethea, her aunt from New Zealand both have flown to be at her daughter's bedside.

A JustGiving website has been set up to raise money to help pay for the costs associated with Scarlet's treatment.

Scarlet Goodrich is in hospital in Melbourne after being struck down with meningitis and swelling of the brain. Photo / Facebook

Christian wrote on the page: "She is being closely monitored on an hourly basis, and is being well looked after.

"The medical team at the hospital in Melbourne have been so incredible, and she is truly in the hands of a superb hospital and medical team.

"As I write this, her mum (Alethea) is with her, having got the quickest available flight from the UK the next day. Scarlet's auntie from Auckland has also made her way across to be with her and provide support.

"The past few days, and the days and weeks that will follow from here are are uncertain to say the least, but there is hope.



"Scarlet is on heavy pain medication but has shown signs of improvement over the past few days, and once further tests have concluded the 2nd cause of her current state, doctors and specialists will better informed to know how best to provide treatment going forward.

"All that being said, Scarlet and those close to her face a long road ahead, and her recovery is expected to take at least six months."