Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter is now a qualified yoga instructor after graduating from a top yoga academy in India.

Hunter shared her excitement on social media last week with a photo of a certificate showing she has completed a 200-hour teacher training programme at Sattva Yoga Academy in Rishikesh, at the foothills of the Himalayas.

"Words can't express what the last three weeks have meant to me," she wrote on Instagram.

And she wasn't the only one celebrating. Hunter's daughter, dancer and model Renee Stewart, was quick to congratulate her mum on Instagram.

"Mum's a yoga teacher…so proud of you," Stewart said.

According to a photo Hunter shared last month, the supermodel has been doing yoga on and off for 12 years.

The 48-year-old has been in India since early November, documenting her trip on social media, including photos of her at the Taj Mahal, various temples and doing yoga poses in picturesque outdoor settings.

According to Sattva Yoga Academy's website, the approximately three-week programme that Hunter did costs between US$2100 (NZ$2996) and US$2250 (NZ$3210).



As well as teacher training, the package includes accommodation, organic meals and outdoor excursions such as visiting caves, temples, waterfalls and local villages.

But it's not just relaxing and sightseeing. A typical day at the academy runs from 6.30am until 8.45pm and includes everything from mediation, breakfast in silence and chanting to yoga theory and practice.

The website said the 200-hour programme is designed for beginners and intermediates who want to teach as well as deepen their practice and understanding of yoga.

Hunter, who lives in Los Angeles, spent several months in New Zealand earlier this year with her mum Janeen Phillips, before she passed away in May.

A recent post on Hunter's website said she had always wanted to return to India since filming the first series of her successful television series Rachel Hunter's Tour of Beauty there two years ago, but her main priority had been looking after her mum who was battling cancer.