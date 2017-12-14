Many will remember mum-of-three Emma Tapping, who caused a media storm last year after posting a photo of her Christmas tree swamped by a tower of presents.

Well now, the single mum is back at it — revealing she will be spending more than $3830 on hundreds of presents for her young children.

In 2015, Ms Tapping forked out $2845 on her two daughters and son, with critics blasting her for spoiling the kids "rotten". She was even accused of abusing her children after the social media snap went viral.

Emma Tapping has been slammed in previous years for her excessive Christmas presents. Photo / Facebook

But this year, she is hitting back by spending even more on Mia, 15, Ella, 11, and three-year-old Tatun — getting them more than 300 presents for Christmas.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning on Wednesday in the UK, Emma defended the amount of presents she buys her children, saying: "I work hard for my money."

"I start in January, shop all the way through the year, and that's the pile at the end of the year," she said, pointing back at her Christmas tree.

"I wouldn't change it for the world."

Speaking via video-link from her Isle of Man home, Ms Tapping said she'd been abused online for her yearly splurge on her children.

Last year's load. Photo / Emma Tapping

"I work hard for my money, I work all year round for my money and why would I be slugging my guts out all year if I can't treat my kids at Christmas?"

Emma's comments on the program left viewers annoyed, branding the mother as "ridiculous".

"I would love to know were on earth do you store all that stuff it's absolutely ridiculous," one said.

"We all want to spoil our kids at Christmas . but that is just flipping ridiculous!!," another added.

This is obscene. While other children go hungry and people are homeless, why not donate? — Linda Boland (@LalaBean1) December 13, 2017

Ms Tapping said she isn't able to keep track of everything she spends on Christmas — but believes it to be around $3800.

"Because I start shopping in January I don't keep a tally on how much I spent, but I think it must be about £2,000," she said in a separate interview.

"I don't spoil them throughout the year.

In 2015, their ree had 87 gifts each for her three children under the tree. Photo / Emma Tapping

"If they want something they have to do chores and buy it themselves. If they break their phones for example, they don't just get a new one from me.

"They get stuff they need but they don't get spoiled."

Earlier this month, Ms Tapping said she would be keeping her Christmas tree off social media this season in a bid to avoid trolls and negative comments.

"I am doing what I said and not putting any pictures of my Christmas tree on social media," she wrote on Facebook on December 4.

Emma said she won't be putting photos of her tree on social media. Photo / Facebook

"However my agent has got me a great deal with a TV program, so should pictures begin to circulate I'm doing what I should have done last year and removing myself from Facebook til after Christmas.

"The first year I took it all on the chin (or several in my case) the second I fought back. I'm not getting into petty arguments. I will do the work I need to do and spend my Christmas with those I love. I respect you may have an opinion about what I do. In turn Please respect that I don't need to hear or read it.

"I'm a Mum that tries her best for her kids and that will always be the case. If you feel the need to blast that or rip into me and my family please hit the unfriend button."