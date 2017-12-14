Vegemite. It's a staple in the world of breakfast spreads, alongside Marmite, Nutella, and peanut butter.

However, it's not exactly something that springs to mind when you're craving an icy cold treat in the summertime.

But Vegemite Australia has chosen to defy the usual opposition to savoury ice cream flavours by creating Vegemite ice blocks. Not surprisingly, the concoction has been met with fierce backlash.

Announcing the bizarre invention on Twitter, Vegemite wrote, "Brace yourselves Australia ... it's time for VEGEMITE Icy Poles! #Chilled" along with a picture of the frozen treat.

However, Twitter wasn't so sure, with several people replying to the tweet with confusion and disgust.

It’s not April 1st so why have you posted this? I refuse to believe it’s real — cat • h • y (@catherinebouris) December 13, 2017

But as with any viral trend, there were also some people who seemed keen on the idea.

Although some thought that maybe the yeasty ice cream was a hoax, Vegemite soon reassured people that it was very much real.

Vegemite even released a recipe for the edible oddity so everyone can make them at home.

We weren't kidding with this one! Check out the recipe 🙌🌞🍦https://t.co/WWhFHJqFBs — Vegemite (@Vegemite) December 13, 2017

What do you think, would you give it a try?

