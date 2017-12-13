Her intentions were innocent, but one grandmother has taken Christmas to a kinky new low - after accidentally decorating her tree with sparkly g-strings.
Alex Bermingham's 74-year-old nana went to the store to buy a packet of baubles for her Christmas tree.
The Irish nan took a shine to the purple sparkly 'decoration', which looked like a sparkly ball.
Little did she know she had actually purchased a packet of sparkly purple g-strings.
Hanging them up on the tree, Nan was none the wiser to what was actually covering her tree until 21-year-old Alex pointed it out.
In hysterics, Alex took to Twitter to share her grandmother's kinky Christmas with the world.
"My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings," she wrote.
"Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season."
According to Alex, her nana had a pretty good attitude about the kinky gaffe.
"She replied with 'Jesus Al yer man in the shop must have thought I was very kinky sure I bought six of them'," Alex wrote.
Her tweet has been liked more than 62,000 times and received more than 17,000 retweets.