Her intentions were innocent, but one grandmother has taken Christmas to a kinky new low - after accidentally decorating her tree with sparkly g-strings.

Alex Bermingham's 74-year-old nana went to the store to buy a packet of baubles for her Christmas tree.

The Irish nan took a shine to the purple sparkly 'decoration', which looked like a sparkly ball.

From a distance, the ball of g-strings look like a pretty sparkly Christmas dcoration. Photo / Twitter / Alex Bermingham

Little did she know she had actually purchased a packet of sparkly purple g-strings.

Advertisement

Hanging them up on the tree, Nan was none the wiser to what was actually covering her tree until 21-year-old Alex pointed it out.

Oops! One nana's Christmas decoration has gone viral. Photo / Twitter / Alex Bermingham

In hysterics, Alex took to Twitter to share her grandmother's kinky Christmas with the world.

"My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings," she wrote.

"Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season."

My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings.



Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa — Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) December 11, 2017

According to Alex, her nana had a pretty good attitude about the kinky gaffe.

"She replied with 'Jesus Al yer man in the shop must have thought I was very kinky sure I bought six of them'," Alex wrote.

Her tweet has been liked more than 62,000 times and received more than 17,000 retweets.