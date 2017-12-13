Even the sharpest among us occasionally turn to our computer's spell check function when tapping out a lengthy word - but could you pass a spelling test aimed at high school students?

A tricky new quiz shared by Playbuzz puts your basic spelling and grammar skills to the test, using 19 of the most commonly misspelled words in the English language.

The test, designed for high school students, presents 19 sentences - each with a missing word. You then decide the correct word to insert from the two options provided, according to the Daily Mail.

And while it might look straightforward, the creator of the quiz Terry Stein claims that of 40 high school students who tried his challenge, not a single one scored higher than nine.