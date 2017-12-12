A teenager has revealed shocking pictures after an eyebrow tint stuck to her brows "like tarmac" and left her fearing they would fall off.

Two months ago, Charlotte Knight bought what she believed was an eyebrow gel by Korean cosmetics company Etude House for £3.95 ($8) on eBay.

The 19-year-old waitress from the UK decided to switch from her usual $25 eyebrow product to the Tint My Brows Peel Off Gel to save money.

READ MORE:

• NZH Lifestyle Trial and Error: We test Tint My Brows peel-off gel

Advertisement

Instructions on the packaging recommended keeping the tint on for between two hours and a full night.

"I put it on for a bit over two hours and it started to go rock hard and it was stuck to them like tarmac.

"I was crying and trying to peel it off. I was worried they would fall off.

"It took half of my eyebrows off with it, I'll never use any of these products again.

"You can't go back – it turned them as dark as a Sharpie pen.

Charlotte's eyebrows when she had the product on. Photo / Caters News Agency

"I have to fill them in properly now and get them tinted professionally. I don't want to risk it happening again."

Charlotte claims the product stuck to her eyebrows and dyed them black instead of a light brown.

"I had waited for them to grow properly so that they were in a nice shape before I dyed them but it took them both away," Charlotte said.

"Maybelline has a similar one, I thought it must be alright if it was like that one. This one was cheaper, I thought this one was going to be the same.

"I thought it was real when I bought it but now I think it must have been a fake product.

The fake product. Photo / Caters News Agency

"My family were quite shocked and asked me why I used it.

"My friends just laughed at me and my boyfriend watched me cry as I pulled it off."

Etude House confirmed the product was discontinued and, having examined the packaging, believe it's a fake.

Charlotte's brows after peeling the tint off. Photo / Caters News Agency

"The particular product has been discontinued more than a year ago and we are currently not selling the product," an Etude House spokesman.

"We checked the packaging and its Korean writing is misspelled.

"Therefore, judging from the product images, it has been found that the product is a counterfeit product and not an official Etude House product."

eBay said that the seller was banned from the online marketplace at the end of November.

"The seller has already been banned from eBay because of this specific issue," an eBay spokesman said.

Charlotte's brows before using the fake tint. Photo / Caters News Agency

- CATERS