For most of us numeracy tests are a distant memory, so you may need to swot up before taking on this tricky quiz.

The new test shared by Playbuzz challenges your knowledge of maths, and only a select few will make it to the end unaided.

The quiz's creator, Michael Rodgers, claims just three per cent of us will be able to ace his test without the help of a calculator.

The 15 sums include multiplication, subtraction, percentages and division - taking you straight back to childhood maths lessons.

Advertisement

Think you're smart enough to pass? Have a go here: