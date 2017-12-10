If you're struggling to buy your loved one the perfect gift for Christmas, we may have just found it.

Artists' website Redbubble has created a range of Jacinda Ardern-inspired clothing, ranging from a number of different T-shirts to a Jacinda miniskirt.

The Ardern miniskirt features a headshot of the Prime Minister behind a green screen background and comes at a price of just $30.

A range of T-shirts and hoodies featuring our third female Prime Minister's face on it is also available, with a graphic T-shirt costing $27, classic T-shirt print at $15.60 and a printed hoodie at $34.67.

A full graphic Jacinda Ardern t-shirt. Photo / Redbubble

One person commented on the shirt, saying: "Great t-shirt and my daughter was really pleased."

"Really happy to have received my shirt and it's going to make a terrific gift! Thank you," another reviewer commented.

The Ardern merchandise has been ethically sourced according to the website.

A printed Jacinda Ardern miniskirt. Photo / Redbubble

It's not the Prime Minister's first foray in fashion after revealing she is set to feature in the March issue the United States' Vogue magazine.

A spokesman for Ardern confirmed Ardern had done an interview with Vogue and a photo shoot would take place this weekend.

It is planned for the March issue of the American edition of Vogue – the magazine described as 'fashion's bible' which has previously featured the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ardern will not be on the cover – the magazine has never used a female politician on its cover although both Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were on the cover as First Lady to a President.