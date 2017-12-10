If you're struggling to buy your loved one the perfect gift for Christmas, we may have just found it.

Artists' website Redbubble has created a range of Jacinda Ardern-inspired clothing, ranging from a number of different T-shirts to a Jacinda miniskirt.

The Ardern miniskirt features a headshot of the Prime Minister behind a green screen background and comes at a price of just $30.

A range of T-shirts and hoodies featuring our third female Prime Minister's face on it is also available, with a graphic T-shirt costing $27, classic T-shirt print at $15.60 and a printed hoodie at $34.67.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A full graphic Jacinda Ardern t-shirt. Photo / Redbubble
A full graphic Jacinda Ardern t-shirt. Photo / Redbubble

One person commented on the shirt, saying: "Great t-shirt and my daughter was really pleased."

"Really happy to have received my shirt and it's going to make a terrific gift! Thank you," another reviewer commented.

The Ardern merchandise has been ethically sourced according to the website.

A printed Jacinda Ardern miniskirt. Photo / Redbubble
A printed Jacinda Ardern miniskirt. Photo / Redbubble

It's not the Prime Minister's first foray in fashion after revealing she is set to feature in the March issue the United States' Vogue magazine.

A spokesman for Ardern confirmed Ardern had done an interview with Vogue and a photo shoot would take place this weekend.

It is planned for the March issue of the American edition of Vogue – the magazine described as 'fashion's bible' which has previously featured the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

NZ's power dresser charms Vogue

9 Dec, 2017 5:00am
2 minutes to read

Ardern will not be on the cover – the magazine has never used a female politician on its cover although both Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were on the cover as First Lady to a President.