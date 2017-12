Dana White has stirred things up on social media plenty of times. But he's never seen a reaction like this.

The UFC boss has been floored by the response he's seen since sharing a video of Keaton Jones, a young boy who spoke out in gut-wrenching fashion against the bullying he's suffering at a Tennessee school, according to news.com.au.

The vision, which shows Keaton with tears streaming down his face as he talks about being too scared to go to lunch, is incredibly moving.

While fighting back tears, young Keaton Jones couldn't stop asking one question: Why?

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What's the point of it?" he asks his mother while in the passenger seat of a parked car. "Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It's not OK."

Even though Keaton's mother, recording the conversation, never appears in the video, the pain in her voice is evident as she asks her son about what he suffers at school at the hands of bullies, according to The Washington Post.

"They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends," Keaton says, tearing up. At lunch, the indignities would turn physical. The bullies "put milk on me and put ham down my clothes, throw bread on me."

It wasn't just him, but other kids, too.

"How's that make you feel?" his mother asks.

Keaton begins shaking his head.

"I don't like that they do it to me. And I, for sure, don't like that they do it to other people, cause it's not OK!" he says. "People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault."

At this point, tears are rolling down Keaton's cheeks and he is heaving with sobs. Nevertheless, he manages to offer advice to others who may be getting bullied, too.

"But if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. Just stay strong, I guess," Keaton says, gulping. "It's hard. But ... it'll probably get better one day."

It's unclear whether Keaton believes his own last reassurance. After those words, he turns away from the camera, and the video ends there.

Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, uploaded the video to Facebook on Friday, noting that she was picking up her son early from school again because he had been too afraid to go to lunch. Recording the video had been Keaton's idea, she said.

"My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school," Jones wrote. "Talk to your kids. ... We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

At least a couple of Jones' friends shared the post.

"This is the sweetest boy ever! No reason people should treat him this way!!!" one wrote. "Wish I had a way to send it to the news!!!"

Soon, though, the video took on a life of its own. Dozens, then hundreds, then thousands of people shared Jones' post on Facebook, leading to more than 15 million views in the span of two days.

At some point, the video migrated to Twitter, where it was shared and watched by hundreds of thousands more - including scores of athletes, celebrities and public figures, who said Keaton's raw distress had struck a nerve with them.

Millie Bobby Brown, the child actor who plays Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, tweeted the hashtag #StandWithKeaton. Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White said he wanted to bring Keaton to Las Vegas to hang out at UFC headquarters.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

On Instagram, Snoop Dogg said Keaton had a "friend for life" in him ("hit me on dm so we can chop it up"). The rapper Cardi B came to Keaton's defense with some colorful language.

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

In his own recorded video to Keaton, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker read a poem by Buddha - "Our life is shaped by our mind. We become what we think. Joy follows impure thought like its shadow. It never leaves." - and offered Keaton and his family four tickets to watch the Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Eve.

"Always remember that you can be whoever you want to be," Walker said. "Hopefully this video and all the tweets that are being put out there make awareness to stop bullying."

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Tyler Byrd, a wide receiver for the University of Tennessee football team, responded to a call by former NFL player Donté Stallworth to rally support for Keaton, saying several Volunteer team members planned to visit the boy at school next week.

"Bet I am there," Byrd tweeted.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Many other sport stars and celebrities shared their support.

This is truly heartbreaking! I’d love to teach this kid to fight and believe me the bullies would never bully anyone again after a good crack on the chin! Bully = Coward 😔 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 10, 2017

I found his sister. I wold love to be apart of meeting him. — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones please let me know how I can get in touch with your family. I would love to meet Keaton and have him come to @KnoxMma and spend some time with us! — Ovince Saint Preux (@003_OSP) December 10, 2017

Hi! I do a lot of work with @CybersmileHQ which is an anti bullying organization. Just reaching out to see how I can help! Would love to come eat lunch with Keaton at school one day — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones Hey there, we saw Keaton’s video & we want to help. Please follow back so we can DM you! #StandWithKeaton — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 10, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017

Keaton jones you are a hero. This extremely raw and real moment has brought hope and truth to so many people. Be you and be forever fearless. Never give up. You are loved! — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) December 10, 2017

Although many people online said Keaton attended either elementary or middle school in Tennessee, The Washington Post could not confirm Keaton's age or school, and his family members did not respond to interview requests yesterdat morning. Publicly, Keaton's mother and sister said they have been overwhelmed by offers of assistance since the video went viral and have not been able to individually respond to the thousands of messages they've received.

Seeing my brother’s face all over the internet and people giving him support is the most amazing feeling in the world ❤️ — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 9, 2017

"Friends, overwhelmed is the understatement of the world right now," Kimberly Jones wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon. "I'm humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he's still just a little boy, & he's a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance & attention. I know God has His hand in this, & I trust that the right things will happen in the right time."