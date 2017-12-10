The mum of a young girl is being praised online after sharing her daughter's heartwarming letter to Santa.

According to News.com.au, the note written by eight-year-old Nadia Prado, is the epitome of Christmas. A letter that all parents and kids should read.

"When I found it, my heart melted, and I cried," Nadia's mum Diana Prado shared on Love What Matter's Facebook page.

"There are times that we doubt ourselves as parents. There are times that we wonder if we're doing a good enough job raising good people."

Ms Prado continued, "She has learned that family is everything and love is more important than gifts under a tree."

Eight-year-old Nadia's note reads:

"Dear Santa Claus,

Since you've been giving us presents every year, this year I ask for nothing.

I have toys, a home, family and love.

So this year I want to make you something.

Tell me what you want this year and I'll make it.

Love Nadia."

The sweet note warmed the hearts of thousands online, with a lot of people praising Nadia's parents for "raising such a wonderful child."

"What a sweet soul this girl has," one Facebook user replied to the post.

"That's so sweet! In our house we always leave a few things for Santa to take with him for those less fortunate," another responded.

"Totally melts my heart. What a great little girl," Facebook user Jen O'Leary wrote.

Ms Prado, who was clearly overwhelmed by the hundreds of comments from kind strangers, responded with a photo of her "fun loving, happy" girl who "genuinely loves everybody."