Australia's answer to Hugh Hefner, Travers "Candyman" Beynon, might have held his wildest bash yet. This is what went on inside the Candy Shop Mansion.

Tobacco tycoon Travers "Candyman" Beynon has cemented his wild reputation with last night's hedonistic 'Freaks Unleashed' bash.

Held at the notorious Candy Shop Mansion in the Gold Coast, the party featured scantily-clad guests hand-picked by the FreeChoice Australia millionaire himself.

The party included a topless DJ and fireworks, with guests dressed in bikinis, risque costumes, chains and leather — if that.

Advertisement

I see you candyman. 👀👀 @candyshopmansion @traversbeynonofficial #candyshop #candyland #freaksunleashed A post shared by Ahmet Ahmet (@ahmetahmety) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:55am PST

Those in attendance had to apply to attend by outlining on social media their "most freaky trait".

DJ Brooke Evers, who attended the bash, told the Gold Coast Bulletin that Beynon was known for hosting parties that were even wilder than those held at Hugh Hefner's infamous Playboy Mansion.

"I have been to Playboy Mansion parties and they are not as good a Candyman Mansion parties," she said.

Kicking off at 12pm, guests were ordered indoors at 2pm, where they partied until midnight.

Heyoooo this finally arrived too! #candyshopmansion#candyman#freaksunleashed A post shared by Rachel Leigh Thomson (@rachelleighthomson) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

While some male guests came dressed as Santa Claus, prisoners, clowns and even the Pope, most female guests stuck to black underwear and sky-high stilettos for the event.

Beynon, a father of four, is a former model who helped his parents set up Australia's lucrative FreeChoice tobacco store chain.

Beynon, a father of four, is a former model who helped his parents set up Australia's lucrative FreeChoice tobacco store chain.

His legendary parties are known for their debauchery — and hefty price tags. Earlier this month, Beynon told the Bulletin that he wanted to have more children and that Hefner was his "idol".

"They were just two individuals I responded to best as idols in what they both stood for, Gianni Versace was all about beauty in everything and Hugh Hefner was all about freedom in everything — free speech, gay rights," he said.