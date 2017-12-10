As far as romantic coincidences go, this one is pretty hard to beat.

Verona Koliqi, who lives in the UK but is originally from Kosovo, was looking through old family photos with her fiance, Mirand Buzaku, when the couple noticed something odd about a photo of Ms Koliqi and her family visiting a beach in Montenegro a decade ago, reports news.com.au.

After examining the photo, which features a group of kids smiling in the water, the pair noticed a young boy wearing a white T-shirt on a yellow inflatable bed in the background.

Ms Koliqi told Yahoo Lifestyle they were amazed to realise the boy in the background was Mr Buzaku, who just happened to be visiting the same beach at the very same time.

"He said, 'Hold up, I think that's me! We both looked at each other and said, 'No way, that can't be true'," she said.

"I never knew something like this could happen, even though I've heard a saying: 'You will have passed your soulmate at least once ... before you actually meet up'."

The couple never actually met at the beach as kids, but they bumped into each other in Kosovo years later when Ms Koliqi was visiting from London.

They got engaged in Turkey a year later.

Ms Koliqi shared the incredible childhood photo on Instagram earlier this month, and it has attracted more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

While some followers commented that the photo proved the couple were "meant to be", others shared their own romantic coincidences.

"So cool! My boyfriend and I discovered that we unknowingly were at the same small concert (which maybe 50 people attended) about 4 years before we met. It's wonderful and no coincidence" one user wrote.

It's almost enough to make you believe in true love.