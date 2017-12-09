From glitter beards to beard baubles, the trend for festive facial hair isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

And now brows are getting in on the act, thanks to a beauty blogger who has transformed her face framers into miniature Christmas trees.

Taylor R a blogger from Canada, posted a picture and a how to video of her Christmas tree brow creation on her Instagram page, revealing she wanted to "Spread Christmas joy via your face". She also asked: "Why stop at your sweater?"

She created her Christmas tree eyebrows by brushing the hairs into alternate directions before fixing them into place with wax, reports Daily Mail.

She then decorated the branches with tiny gems and stickers.

And her creation has inspired several copycat attempts on social media, with bloggers and beauty fans posting pictures of their own versions with the #christmastreebrows hashtag.

However, not everyone has mastered the technique just yet with some attempts looking less like Christmas trees and more like giant green caterpillars.

Christmas Tree Eyebrows 🎄 Yes or No? 🤔 #christmastreeeyebrows A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Instagram fan @mila.stuff put her own spin on things by filling in her brows with green eye shadow before drawling on red and yellow baubles.

Beauty fan @leiracosplays created a similar coniferous inspired look, using green and silver accents to paint her brows to mimic a Christmas tree.

@btsbe97 also followed suit.

And @btsbe97 also followed suit, painted her teased brow brances into shape before adding a festive green hue.

But not all copies were bad.

For @jupuv, taking a less conventional approach paid off as she adorned her naturally thick brows with multicolored crystals and resisted the urge to color her brows green in a heavy shade of green, simply adding a touch of colour to the 'branches' with green glitter instead.

@666ba.be also attempted the look, adding more sparkle and color to their attempt.

And @666ba.be also nailed the look by side-stepping green branches and opting for several sparkly crystals instead.