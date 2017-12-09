Is your as yet unwrapped Christmas gift for someone on the list of the most hated presents received by people?

A new 2017 survey has revealed the list of the most hated gifts — and it includes anti-cellulite cream and second-hand clothing — and the fact that most people receive at least three unwanted presents every year.

Underwear from the boss, chocolate body paint, a dustpan and brush, a bag of cat litter, a dead plant and a hairbrush are among the detested items unwrapped on Christmas Day.

Topping the list because of their common place under the tree were a pair of slippers. But some people hated suggestive gifts even more, like the woman who received breast firming cream from her grandmother and those who get sexy underwear from their partners.

A huge one-third of those surveyed admitted to falling out with their loved ones following a bad gift experience.

The survey, conducted by manufacturers of Marmite, Britain's answer to Vegemite, found people believed the worst presents came from their mothers or colleagues.

The annual office Secret Santa round was the most likely source of shoddy presents offloaded to unwitting workmates under the guise of anonymity.

Of the 1500 people surveyed, 35 per cent admitted re-gifting presents they didn't want.

Almost a quarter of those surveyed could, however, see the funny side, and laugh at the ghastly gifts they opened on Christmas Day.

One in four people said they could not remember the last time someone gave them a gift they actually loved.

Around 70pc believed something with their name on it would make it less likely to end up in the bin.

A spokeswoman for Marmite, Shannon Lennon-Smith said: "There is nothing worse than having to pretend that you love a present that you really hate. For a fail-safe gift, something personalised will let the recipient know that they were in your thoughts."

Unwanted gifts were likely to be sent to a charity shop by 34 per cent of people.

But many of those surveyed admitted they were forced to buy "grudge gifts" for people they didn't really like.

However a whopping 83 per cent agreed it was "the thought that counts", while the remaining 17 per cent said cost and extravagance was most important.

MOST HATED CHRISTMAS PRESENTS: THE FULL LIST

A pair of slippers

Second-hand clothing

An autobiography of someone I don't like

A workout DVD

A handmade gift like jam or chutney

Sexy underwear from my other half

A hairbrush

An olive oil and balsamic vinegar set

Thermals

Underwear from a boss

Novelty apron

An opened box of chocolates

A mop and bucket

A dead plant

A Christmas hamper from the PREVIOUS year

Mouthwash

Chocolate body paint

A naughty calendar

Slimming pants

A dustpan and brush

A coffee mug stolen from a well-known coffee chain

A vacuum cleaner

A new broom

A gym membership

Maternity clothes when you weren't pregnant

A half-drunk bottle of wine

An expired bank note