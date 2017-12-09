Could Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle be heading our way?

The loved up couple - who will marry in May at Windsor Castle - have confirmed they will be in Australia when Sydney hosts the Invictus Games next October.

The Games are an Olympics for injured veterans and were founded by Prince Harry.

Markle, 36, joined Harry, 33, at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada three months ago.

When contacted by the Herald on Sunday yesterday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister's office said no specific invitation had been issued to the happy couple to pop over the Tasman when they are Downunder.

"But the Prime Minister would welcome a visit when it suits their busy schedule," the spokesman said.

A Department of Internal Affairs spokeswoman said the DIA was not aware of any planned visit to the country by the royal couple but that in such a situation the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade [MFAT] host guests of the Government.

An MFAT spokesman said he would look into it and respond this week.

Last month the couple announced their engagement to much fanfare, a year after they met in a London club.

Markle, who starred in the US legal drama Suits , has quit her day job and moved to England to be with Harry and prepare for the wedding and royal life.

Her addition to the family has created a renewed interest in Harry and the royals dubbed "Markle Mania".

Prince Harry walks onto the Putiki Marae with Ned Tapa, left, and Marae chairman Hone Tamehana, right during a visit to New Zealand in 2015. Photo / Stuart Munro

A quick visit to New Zealand would be easy to tag onto the trip to Australia, though the couple reportedly have to get home for Prince Charles' 70th birthday bash in November.

Markle visited New Zealand in 2014 and the following year told NZME radio hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Megan she almost had her underwear stolen from a campground in Akaroa by a 13-year-old boy as she showered.

Despite having to chase the boy away in nothing but a towel, and tell his parents, Markle confessed to loving her campervan tour saying the holiday was one of her most favourite trips.