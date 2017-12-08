WARNING: This article contains graphic content and images

An incredible image of a mother delivering her own baby has been banned from Facebook for being "pornographic" according to the doctor who posted it.

Obstetrician Lin Tzu-hung, who also goes by his English name Jason, shared the single photo on his personal Facebook account after witnessing the brave patient deliver her child at the Dianthus MFM Center in the Taiwanese capital Taipei, the Daily Mail reports.

The unique delivery was possible because of the clinic's pain-free procedures which use local anaesthetics.

The image features blood and bodily fluids, but no visible genitalia. It quickly amassed more than 10,000 likes after the mother gave her permission for him to make the image public.

However the photo, which we've pixellated, was banned by Facebook after being branded as pornography just hours later.

Photo / AsiaWire, Doctor Lin Tzu-hung

Doctor Lin took to Facebook a second time later in the day to express his disappointment saying: "Facebook banned my heart-warming mum self-delivery photo as pornography. I'm very upset."

It's thought the picture may have been removed by Facebook filter that automatically removes inappropriate content such as nudity.

In the past cancer patients have complained after images of mastectomies have been removed after they were shared to raise awareness.

The doctor re-posted the same picture to his Instagram account, where it is currently still up.

The doctor said he was 'very upset' over the ban after sharing the image with the mother's permission. Photo / AsiaWire, Doctor Lin Tzu-hung

THE OTHER IMAGES NOT ALLOWED BY FACEBOOK

NIPPLES

Kerryn Gill-Rich, a mother-of-four from Queensland, Australia was barred from Facebook for a week for sharing a photo of a female nipple in a private breastfeeding group.

The administrator of the group Breastfeeders Australia had shared an article about nipple blanching, which explained why the nipple sometimes goes white after feeding but was barred for violating the site's nudity policy.

SCARRING

In October 2016, hero former fireman Lasse (Lars) Gustavso who was severely disfigured in a blaze in Sweden has hit out at Facebook 'censorship' after it removed a photo of him.

When a friend posted a picture on the social network to mark Gustavson's 60th birthday, it fell foul of Facebook censors and was removed.

It was only after his friend Bjorn Lindeblad complained in a post that was shared 30,000 times that Facebook relented and apologised.

NUDITY

A UK start-up company Friction Free Shaving that sells women's razors was left bewildered after Facebook banned its ad for breaching the site's rules on 'sexually suggestive or provocative' images in September 2017.

The video featured a naked woman with strategically placed panels of colour protecting her modesty, but the footage was blocked for failing to comply with the site's advertising policies.

BREASTS

Makeup artist Claire Louise Willis from Dorset who gives free nipple tattoos to breast survivors who've had reconstructive surgery slammed the site after one of her 'inspirational' posts was taken down.

An image of her working showing a tattooed nipple on a prosthetic breast went viral but months later, after the picture had been viewed ten million times and shared by 90,000 people, Facebook removed the 'offensive' post and banned Mrs Willis from the site for 48 hours, citing their nudity policy.

'Let's start following Instagram, then,' he wrote. 'I was planning to move to Instagram anyway,' he added.

Facebook has yet to respond to local reports asking for a more detailed explanation of how their anti-pornography regulation works.

But some social media users in Taiwan said they understood why the platform would seek to clamp down on similar images.

Netizen Tseng Ching-yuan wrote: 'Doctor, your photo was very beautiful; it was full of love. But it was definitely too shocking - not everybody can handle that.'