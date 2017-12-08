An angry woman has been told to leave her husband after sharing his confession about stealing from self-service checkouts.

Posting on parenting forum mumsnet , the wife asked if she was being unreasonable for confronting her husband for his theft.

"Dh (darling husband) has started to steal from self-service tills. Mostly small items such as chocolate bars or cans but today he came home with a new wallet," she wrote. "He bragged about how the wallet was free."

She added that her husband would sometimes pay for one item, but take three.

"I basically told him he was shoplifting and we had a big argument over it. He said 'everyone does it' and that I'm no better as we were undercharged in a restaurant once and we didn't say anything," she explained.

"I told him he could easily be caught but he doesn't see the big deal in it."

The husband was instantly slammed on the parenting forum, with one user calling him "thieving scum" and others suggesting his days of stealing are numbered.

"He's a thief, plain & simple. I hope he gets caught, he won't be bragging then," wrote one user.

"It's shoplifting, and if he keeps doing it, then he'll get caught sooner or later," added another.

Some users event went as far to suggest she should leave her husband because of his actions.

"I couldn't stay with a person who did this. I'd have no respect for them. It's only a matter of time till he's caught. I have no sympathy for him," one user wrote.

"It wouldn't matter to me if he gets caught or not. I wouldn't want to be married to a thief," added another.

Cheyenne Amber West was arrested for stealing from Walmart. Photo / Supplied

The news follows a woman being charged for using the self-service checkout to purchase more than $2,300 worth of electronics for just $4.20.

Florida woman Cheyenne West is alleged to have removed stickers from clearance items and put them over the barcodes of an Omen computer, video game controllers and other electronic products.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Ms West and her mother, Alicia, first came to the suspicion of staff watching on video surveillance.

West was arrested and transported to the Indian River County Jail where she was charged with felony grand theft and retail theft.

When asked to explain her actions, West said she was just trying to get some nice gifts for her family.

"I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well," she told the deputy.

In February, a Queensland mum faced court for an elaborate barcode scam that enabled her to steal A$4500 in groceries from Coles and Woolworths.

The woman photocopied the barcodes from 65c and 72c packets of two-minute noodles, which she then printed and glued to sticky labels and then stuck on more expensive items.

She was jailed for nine months on 31 counts of fraud, however, the sentence was wholly suspended for three years. She was also ordered to repay A$1545 to Coles and A$2070 to Woolworths.