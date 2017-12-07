A little boy's wish for a "happier life" and "new shoes" left a New Orleans politician stunned after he read the child's Christmas wish list.

New Orleans city councilperson-elect Jay Banks received the child's wish list from an Angel Tree program at a local YMCA, and wrote a Facebook post about the letter, according to the Daily Mail.

"Put this in context, a 4th grade [9-10 years old] child has the opportunity to ask for what he wants for Christmas and this is what he asks for," Banks wrote.

"A new bike, an Xbox, other toys or a multitude of other things would not have surprised nor alarmed me but for a 4th grader to ask for a happier life is heart wrenching," said Banks in a Facebook post.

This has to be one of the most frustrating things I have ever seen. We host an Angel Tree every year and I randomly... Posted by Jay H. Banks on Monday, 4 December 2017

Banks said he picked the list from a pile at random.

Staffers at James Singleton Charter School write down the children's Christmas lists as part of the Angel Tree program.

Community members then donate what they can to fulfill the children's wishes.

In the post, Banks openly wondered if there was more he could do to help children in similar situations to the letter writer.

Banks' post also garnered lots of comments with support.

"I really want to help this kid. Is it possible to get kids shoes size clothing size something," one commenter said.

Jay H. Banks (left) posted the note on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

"Oh god, Jay, I'm wrecked over this for you," wrote one person. "Let me help…Maybe more clothes? Or an after school program? I'm happy to contribute."

Another user said, "Offering him the gift of mentorship and insight on how to improve his life would be best. I'm uncertain if the rules of the program prohibit you from knowing who the kid is, but if they don't I'm in to assist with you. Hope and opportunity are all this kid should be burdened with at this age."