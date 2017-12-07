Every family has their beloved Christmas traditions and the royal family is no exception.

But come December 25, the Royals won't be donning their Christmas PJs around the tree, nor will they watch the Christmas movie special.

So how exactly do the royal family enjoy Christmas Day?

Darren McGrady, former chef to the Queen, and Princes William and Harry, has revealed to Cosmopolitan exactly how England's most famous family spend Christmas.

McGrady said that the Queen heads to Sandringham House on December 20 and is joined by the rest of her family on Christmas Eve, when they open presents with one another.

McGrady stated that the Royals' German heritage is also celebrated on the day.

"After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition. Christmas morning, the family eats a hearty breakfast before heading off to church.

"After church, that's when they have a big lunch that includes a salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert."

After their delicious lunch, the family gathers to watch the Queen's Christmas speech together and then relax before afternoon tea and Christmas cake.

That evening they enjoy an extravagant buffet dinner with 16-20 items on the table including hand-carved meat.

There are no appetisers or canapes - as they are reserved for New Year's Eve - but the Queen does indulge her sweet tooth with dark chocolate during Christmas.

The senior chef is also said to join in the festivities, having a toast with the family after serving dinner.

Darren said: "That's the only time the chef goes into the dining room and has a glass of whiskey with the royal family. It's one of the chef's favourite traditions."

The decorations are kept basic in Sandringham, with just a silver artificial tree in the dining room as the lavish decorations are reserved for Buckingham Palace.

While tradition is important to the family, they are this year breaking one of their own rules by allowing Meghan Markle to join them for Christmas, which is usually reserved only for members of the royal family.