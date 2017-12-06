A Hawaii woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the massive avocado she discovered is the world's largest.

Pamela Wang found the 2.37kg avocado on Sunday while walking in the Kealakekua area of the island, the West Hawaii Today newspaper reported.

Wang said she spotted the avocado under a tree that hangs over a street. Anything overhanging or dropped outside a private property line is free for anyone to claim in Hawaii.

"I see avocados every day, and I pick up avocados every day, but this one was hard to miss," she said. "It was as big as my head."

Wang showed the huge fruit to her friends, who began making inquiries online and discovered it might be the largest on record.

She has now submitted an application to Guinness and expects to hear back within two months.

Wang had Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers executive director Ken Love witness the avocado's weighing, as Guinness requires an expert to be present.

"I've seen [avocados] longer and I've seen them fatter, but not both," said Love, who verified the fruit's weight at 2.37kg. "I think people have other ones that they don't weigh, but I think this one, it was way up there."

Ms Wang discovered the gigantic avocado under a tree. Photo / AP

Guinness World Records America assistant public relations manager Elizabeth Montoya said the company doesn't have a category for the largest avocado, but does have one for the heaviest.

Guinness verified in January 2009 an avocado submitted by Gabriel Ramirez Nahim of Caracas, Venezuela, which weighed 2.19kg, Montoya said.