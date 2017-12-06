A couple has posted an advert for a professional "potty trainer" for their three-year-old daughter ahead of the in-laws visiting at Christmas.

According to the Daily Mail, in the advert, the anonymous mother explains that she and her husband, who live in Surrey, have struggled to train their toddler to use the toilet due to their "busy careers".

She says she is "very conscious" their daughter should be using the toilet by now, and is "desperate" to get her potty trained in time for when her husband's parents visit.

Posting on childcare.co.uk, the mother says they are now looking to pay a professional $97 an hour for 10 hours of training a week - adding that they will offer a "handsome bonus" if they manage to get their daughter trained in time.

She explains that they already have a housekeeper who looks after their daughter 'day to day', but are looking for additional help with potty training.

The ideal candidate is described as someone with at least ten years' experience in childcare, as their daughter "can be somewhat difficult" and "doesn't respond well to authority".

She adds that previous experience in toilet training is a "must" and that she will require "multiple references demonstrating this."

In the advert, the mother says she and her husband, who also have a dog named Rex, both work full-time work in "demanding jobs."

Despite previously trying to potty train their daughter, she says they have now realised they "simply do not have the time to do so".

They have set a deadline of December 23 for their daughter to be fully using their toilet.

Responding to the unusual advert, Richard Conway, founder of Childcare.co.uk. said: "Toilet training can be a real battle, I think it's just assumed that it will be a case of showing kids how to use one and after a few weeks they'll be good to go, which couldn't be more untrue.

"It can be time-consuming and some parents, for whatever reason, just can't do it alone.

"I don't think it's anything to be ashamed of to admit that you need some professional help."

He added: "This family is willing to pay well for someone to teach their child in a short space of time, and I'm sure they'll be able to find someone, especially as they're willing to be flexible and seem very open to the professional's guidance.

"I'm sure the extra cash will come in handy right before Christmas as well!

"We're pleased they've used our platform to find the help they need. I'm sure our community of more than 500,000 childcare professionals will rally to their aid!"