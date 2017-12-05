A woman who was helped by a homeless man after she ran out of petrol on a motorway has raised more than US$397,000 ($570,000) for the selfless good Samaritan.

Kate McClure, 27, started the GoFundMe campaign after she ran into trouble on Interstate 95 before homeless man Johnny Bobbitt Jnr came to her rescue with his last $20.

The woman felt nervous as she ran out of petrol just before midnight. She called her boyfriend to come and pick her up, but it was Bobbitt Jnr who emerged from the darkness to help the scared woman.

He disappeared before returning 10 minutes later with fuel for McClure.

McClure, who works for the New Jersey Department of Transportation said she didn't have any money to repay him that night.

"We drove away and went on with our lives."

But over the next few days the couple returned to the road several times to give him cash, clothes and food.

Mow McClure's kind deed has changed the life of Bobbitt Jnr, with the homeless man revealing he is set to buy a new home and "dream" truck with the $570,000 raised.

On the fundraising page, she wrote: "We've received a lot of comments and questions about what Johnny's plans are for this money and how it will be used.

"The first thing on the list is a NEW Home which Johnny will own!! He will never have to worry about a roof over his head again!! Second will be the dream truck he's always wanted.. ... a 1999 Ford Ranger."

Two trusts have been set up to look after Bobbitt Jnr - one which will give him a small salary while the other is a retirement fund which will enable him to eventually own "a piece of land and a cabin in the country".

She added: "A bank account will be set up for him with funds for everyday needs that will get him through until he finds a job. And lastly, he will be donating to a few organisations and people who over the last couple of years have helped him get through this rough patch in his life.

"This is a well thought out plan that Johnny, his lawyer and financial adviser came up with in order to give Johnny the means to acclimate back into a 'normal' life and also to protect him and ensure he has a bright future.

"The next update you receive will be from Johnny himself. He finally got his new computer and he is dying to thank all you personally."

WHAT INSPIRED MCCLURE TO HELP BOBBITT

Following Bobbitt Jnr's kind gesture, McClure got to know the man as they talked about his own predicament.

"Johnny said, 'Yeah, tell me about bad luck. But don't get me wrong. I'm here because of my own decisions. I got nobody to blame but myself''," McClure's partner Mark D'Amico said.

D'Amico and McClure were struck by how Bobbitt refused to blame others for his situation.

"I can't stop thinking about this guy. I think about him all the time," D'Amico texted McClure.

"OMG! Me, too!" McClure replied.

After giving him gifts such as warm blankets and clothes, the couple said they were impressed by Bobbitt's desire to share the gifts he received with his other homeless friends. This, they say, is what inspired them to set up the funding page.

"They all look out for each other," McClure said.

"Mark and I got back in the car and we were like, 'Man, if we could change this guy's life.' And that's when we came up with the idea of GoFundMe."

Learning more about Bobbitt they resolved to get him back on his feet, but did not anticipate the level of generosity from the public.

After a few visits, she started the fundraiser with the hopes of using the money towards housing and other expenses for the 34-year-old Bobbitt.

Little did they know it would lead to more than $570,000 raised and a stable future for Bobbitt.

BOBBITT'S NEW LIFE

Taking to the GoFundMePage, Bobbitt thanked everyone for their kind donations and support in helping him turn his life around.

"Just wanted to let you all know that thanks to all of you and with the help of Kate and mark I was able to purchase MY NEW HOME yesterday!

"The feeling is indescribable and it all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown. I'll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life. "

The once homeless man is now asking others to help give back to other causes.

"Also, I'd like to ask if you could take a second to check out one of the causes I will be giving back to. I've seen this man on the streets and although I wouldn't call him a friend I think he is the perfect candidate to continue this string of kindness.

"I've talked with Cole and his father and I really think that they can help change this man's life just like mine has been changed. If you have the time please share it on Facebook to help get the word out! https://www.gofundme.com/c8gd5-vetslivesmatter Thank you all so much again and in the next few days I'll have some pictures up of my new house!!"