We're all taught the importance of correct grammar and spelling at school.
But a new test by Playbuzz has left many adults stumped despite it being designed for children aged between 11 and 12.
The language test certainly puts you through your paces, consisting of a series of tricky questions relating to spelling and grammar, according to the Daily Mail.
It also tests you on definitions, and in particular words that are commonly confused.
So, just how good is your spelling and grammar? Take the test below to find out. The answers are printed in a box at the bottom.
How did you go? See the answers below.
ANSWERS
1. Hung
2. More fun (Fun is technically a noun, not adjective, meaning that it can't take
comparative form)
3. Whose is
4. I prefer to eat vegetables that have been organically farmed (Sentence needs the second part to make sense, so should be connected with "that")
5. Opossum (commonly known as possum)
6. Alertness
7. Loathe
8. Do you see whom I see? (It should be whom as it's the object in the clause)
9. Proceed (precede means to come before something)
10. Gist
11. Fewer (less is used when referring to something that can't be counted)
12. Liaison
13. Might (used to express a hypothetical)
14. Definitely
15. A while (awhile is an adverb)
16. Principal
17. No (historic means famous or important in history, while historical means concerning history)
18. Asylum
19. Out loud (to mean a sudden outburst/without restraint)
20. Ascent
21. Separate
22. Me (me is the object in the clause)
23. Yes
24. Hanged (correct past tense in context of person dying in this way)