Move over Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle is set to steal the sartorial spotlight with her glamorous Hollywood wardrobe.

The actress, whose engagement to Prince Harry was announced just last week, is already crashing websites and making waves in the fashion world, reports News.com.au

While the Duchess of Cambridge, who was declared the UK's most influential style icon of 2016, has caused many an outfit to sell out after wearing it, soon-to-be-royal Meghan, 36, is now be poised to do the same.

Money-conscious Kate, 35, is known for dressing in high street fashion more than haute couture, and she's not afraid to be pictured in the same outfit multiple times. She's more conservative than trendy, but the dutchess always seems to hit the fashion mark.

But is Meghan about to shake things up by bringing her sharp sense of style to the palace? Or will her style change now that she's about to become royalty?

Take a look below at the similarities and differences between Meghan and Kate's style.

Which do you prefer?

THE WHITE COAT

The white coat Meghan wore during her engagement announcement caused a frenzy online. Photos / Getty Images

The $765 white "Mara" coat sold out within minutes after Meghan wore it for her official engagement photocall. The popular item will be reissued by the Canadian label Line in February, under a new name — "The Meghan". Kate is also a fan of the white winter coat, wearing the chic colour on a number of occasions.

THE LITTLE BLACK DRESS

Every wardrobe needs a little black dress. Photo / Getty Images

You can't go wrong with an LBD, especially if it's a skater-style dress with cut-out details. Both women have chosen to keep the rest of their look understated with minimal accessories and loose hair. Kate adds a splash of colour with red a clutch.

WHITE SHIRT AND JEANS

It's a classic look, but who wore it better? Photo / Getty Images

Yee-haw! Rarely spotted in jeans, Kate happily throws on some denim, along with a frilly white shirt and cowboy hat while attending a traditional Canadian rodeo. Meghan, on the other hand, keeps the look simple yet chic by donning a classic white shirt and skinny jeans at this year's Invictus Games.

BOLD FLORAL

Both Kate and Meghan appear to be fans of floral. Photos / Getty Images

Proving they're not afraid to mix things up with some colour, Kate and Meghan look classy and contemporary in bright shift dresses. Meghan opts for red and orange hues and cropped sleeves, and Kate goes for blues and yellows and full-length sleeves.

LACE DRESS

Both Kate and Meghan have opted for this nearly identical lace dress. Photos / Getty Images

Meghan gives lace a modern twist with this sexy navy blue number, while Kate looks every bit the duchess as she arrives at the Royal Variety Performance in her black floor-length lace gown.