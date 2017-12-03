The "Meghan Effect" is in full swing.

The handbag carried by Meghan Markle during her first official royal engagement alongside new fiance Prince Harry has sold out in just minutes, reports news.com.au.

Markle, 36, has done wonders for the small Scottish label Strathberry, whose £495 ($968NZD) tricolour leather midi tote was on show during the couple's visit to Nottingham on Friday.

"It's just amazing for us, it really is the greatest," a spokeswoman for the brand told the Telegraph.

"It was a fantastic surprise and we are really excited. We're suddenly incredibly busy.

"The Strathberry midi tote tricolour is now sold out and will be restocking soon. People can sign up for notifications on our website."

The Strathberry burgundy, navy and white tote. Photo / Getty

Markle also wore a £495 ($968) skirt from British label Joseph and $414 Kurt Geiger boots.

Her beautiful navy military coat is by Canadian brand Mackage, a label that has previously been seen on the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie.

This isn't the first time Markle has worn a Canadian label, flying the flag for the country where she used to spend nine months of the year, filming episodes of Suits.

During her engagement announcement, Markle wore a belted white coat by Canadian brand Line The Label, which she wore over a £437 ($855) dark green dress by Parosh.

Line The Label's website crashed on that day, due to the number of people trying to access it.

The bag was accompanied by Kurt Geiger boots. Photo / Getty Images

The couple announced their engagement last week after months of speculation.

Prince Harry proposed to Markle, who has been married before, about a month ago in London while the pair were cooking a roast chicken.

They will get married early next year and live together in Kensington Palace.