Iryna Federico's pantry is a pristine pastel dream.

There are no leaking soy sauce bottles, old packets of flour from 2014 or stray dried pasta shells floating way up the back of the cupboard.

Instead, everything has a place and there is not a cable tie in sight.

The 26-year-old Adelaide blogger designed her walk-in pantry herself when she and her husband decided to build their own house two years ago.

Iryna snooped around in other people's pantries for ideas and drew up a plan of what she wanted.

"I decided it would be really nice in pretty pastel colours," Iryna told news.com.au.

"I didn't want to make the rest of our house pastel, so I did it behind closed doors.

"It's my hobby, I enjoy doing it. It just makes me really happy."

Photo / From Great Beginnings

Photo / From Great Beginnings

THE CONTAINERS

The entire pantry was actually designed around those big clear containers, which Iryna bought before the pantry had been built.

"I bought the OXO Pop containers at Costco in bulk sets, because they're pretty pricey if you buy them individually. I had the entire design of the pantry built around the size of the containers. I bought those first because I really liked them," she said.

"I take my containers to the supermarket or the butcher and I put my food in my containers, rather than putting everything in a plastic bag. It does eliminate a lot of waste and I can buy stuff in bulk. Dry foods have a decent shelf life. I've never thrown anything out.

"The labels are from Pretty Little Designs. I found her on Facebook and I sent her photos of what I wanted to label, then she created custom ones for me.

"Pretty much everything else is from Ikea, Kmart and Target. The big baskets are from Ikea. I can just shove stuff in there and no one knows how messy it actually is.

"I spray painted these $4 Kmart jars and the bottles for the oils and sauces are from Myer and House."

Photo / From Great Beginnings

THE APPLIANCES

Iryna and her husband were moving in together for the first time, so had an excuse to buy their appliances from scratch.

"I went to Good Guys and bought a fridge, then I said, 'If I get my vacuum cleaner, my toaster, my kettle as well, what can you do?' They gave me a few hundred dollars off. I try to never buy things at full price," she said.

Photo / From Great Beginnings

THE MAINTENANCE

Iryna says because everything has a place, it's not difficult to keep her kitchen tidy.

"I honestly don't spend that much time organising. I did it once and it stays like that. My husband and I both work full-time. We don't have time to be cleaning all the time," she said.

"But I've designed it so everything has a space and I know where everything goes.