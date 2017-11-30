What could the future King of England possibly want for Christmas? It turns out there is just one thing on his mind.

Prince George, 4, is desperate for a police car under the tree, according to a handwritten letter the Duke of Cambridge passed to Father Christmas on a visit to Finland, news.com.au reports.

"He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," his father said, handing over the note that is signed "George".

The letter began with the words, "Dear Father Christmas, this year I have been naughty/nice" to which the young prince had circled "nice".

The sweet moment came during the Duke's solo tour of Finland in Helsinki where he will meet US Vice President Al Gore and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

The tweet was liked more than 1,200 times with Linda Gorry writing: "Awww bless. I hope he asked for something for his lil' sis as well."

Creative Fibro said: "How wonderful for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to hear how Prince William met Father Christmas. I hope they have a magical Christmas."

Prince George started his first year of school at Thomas's Battersea earlier this year in a nervous moment captured on camera where he was walked in by his father.

The heir the throne and his younger sister Charlotte, 2, will have a new sibling due in April.