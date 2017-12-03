Sometimes minimalism is lost on people. And it seems that Beyoncé fans clearly didn't get the pared down vibe of the superstar's range of festive jumpers.

The sight of a simple black crewneck sweatshirt with the words "Beyoncé's holiday sweater" emblazoned across it has left fans cold - especially because it comes with an $83 price tag.

Since the 36-year-old global singing icon released the range - ahead of the lucrative festive season - those who've seen it haven't been holding back their disdain.

"We could literally put 'Beyoncé Holiday Sweater' on it and they'll buy it" pic.twitter.com/xlHta4XylW — Tom Schenck (@thomasschenck) November 23, 2017

The crewneck tips its hat to artist Tracey Emin with its handwriting design...but instead of impact, accusations of laziness have poured forth.

On social media, one unimpressed fashion fan suggested that the jumper looked like a "joke Tesco Value" jumper, referencing the value range sweater the supermarket giant has previously sold.

Literally SCRIBBLING "Beyoncé Holiday Sweater" on her trackpad! https://t.co/PGfPFl9v5b — holidayoncé🎄 (@beygency) November 22, 2017

Another quipped that they could pick one up in Sainsbury's at "a third of the price".

Elsewhere, others couldn't handle the idea that the same slogan was also being printed on a t-shirt too.

B really wrote “Beyoncé Holiday Sweater” on a T-shirt and selling it for 35$.



Bihhhhhh........ pic.twitter.com/4McFJeaYeH — Lil' Zaddy (@quitfeenin) November 23, 2017

@Frhosace wrote: "The fact that the 'Beyonce holiday sweater' is a t shirt is stressful to me."

Of a pink t-shirt with the same words: @The_AlexWhittle penned 'It is the laziest creative design I've ever seen. It's not even a sweater.'

Beyoncé to Blue: "Write "Beyoncé Holiday Sweater" on a piece of paper so mama can sell it for money"#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/13uCfx67t2 — Get In COORDYLANTION (@dylanjovari) November 28, 2017

Her main designer range, Ivy Park, has been a huge commercial success; its name featuring the star's oldest child Blue Ivy.

In October, Beyoncé hit back in the latest legal battle over the trademarking of her daughter's name, demanding that the proceedings of the saga be kept quiet from the public.

Documents obtained exclusively by DailyMailTV reveal the singer's company BGK Trademark Holdings has lashed out against 'Blue Ivy' events for its 'desire to harass' the mother-of-three in the tug-of-war over the unique moniker.

Soooo this Beyoncé holiday sweater....I don’t think I can fight it. Headass or not it sorta feels like fate. pic.twitter.com/8vzNfeDx0P — Beza (@_bezaaa_) November 23, 2017

The 36-year-old has been fighting since 2012 - when Blue Ivy was born- to claim the trademark but was denied the rights because the event company already owned the mark.

Now Beyoncé's lawyers are demanding that the proceedings be kept quiet out of concern of 'privacy' and 'physical safety' for the Hollywood family.