An Angelina Jolie super-fan has amazed her own social media followers with photos that show her trying to emulate the Hollywood star.

Sahar Tabar, 19, from Tehran, Iran, has an Instagram account filled with snaps that show her with Angelina-esque razor-sharp cheekbones and famously plump pout, albeit much more extreme versions, the Daily Mail reported.

Sahar's muse is actress Angelina Jolie. Photo / Getty Images

Belgian media reported that Sahar has undergone 50 procedures to look like her idol - but fans claim she creates the incredible looks just by using make-up, clever prosthetics and heavily Photoshopping her images.

However not all of the feedback from her 318,000 Instagram followers is positive, with some likening her to a "zombie" or a "corpse".

Belgian website Sud Info, Sahar said her goal in life is to look like the Hollywood actress.

It reported that she has lost 40kg and "undergone dozens of procedures" in the space of just a few months to look like Angelina.

She has shared numerous selfies on social media, all of which have sparked huge debate among her Instagram followers.

داشيامو دوس دارم..!👅🖕🏻 A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Sahar's followers have posted to say she looks like a 'zombie' and said her pictures make them 'feel sick'.

However, it is believed the social media star has actually created her distinctive look with the help of prosthetics and make-up before putting her images through photo editing apps such as Photoshop.

داشيامو دوس دارم بدخواهارو بيشتر ولي ..! A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Both her nose and cheekbones appear to be in different places in several snaps while her lips also appear to be different sizes in several pictures.

In one video she can be seen without her unique nose and cheek bones, though this may be a clip from before her transformation.