He's more than happy to roast his fans on Twitter when they send him a picture of their poorly made meal.

But now Gordon Ramsay finally knows how it feels to be roundly mocked online as diners have slammed a photo of one of his beef carpaccio starters for being "tiny" and resembling a woman's genitals.

Ramsay shared the image of the entree to his Facebook page. Photo / Facebook

The Michelin-starred chef had proudly posted a picture of the $US24 Wagyu beef starter served up at one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants in Las Vegas on Facebook to his 7.5 million followers.

Fans roundly mocked the TV star and Michelin-starred chef for the presentation of the dish, which some said looked like female genetalia.

One Facebook follower commented: "This would be a total hit at a convention for obstetricians."

Others said he and his team of chefs were serving up a "great empty space" with a "meat garnish" rather than a meal.

They branded the pricey $24 starter "tiny" and said it didn't have enough food on the plate even for an "appetiser".

Gordon Ramsay has not yet responded to his critics.