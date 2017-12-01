Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle's engagement has set tongues wagging about the details of the impending royal wedding.

And as the palace prepares for what will be the most-talked-about nuptials of 2018, our minds turn to the honeymoon and what Kiwis could gift the couple who has everything.

Hidden away on the other side of the world, with a naturally stunning landscape and plenty to do, New Zealand would be the ultimate romantic break for the loved-up duo.

Emma Newman, wedding planner and director of Emma Newman Weddings, said New Zealand could top off the honeymoon with a Kiwiana wedding gift.

"What would they love most? Their privacy. So what you would do for them is take them to the other end of the world… you can't get more private than Milford Sound [for example]."

Newman's suggestions for a Kiwi experience included staying at a hunting lodge or going trout fishing in the South Island.

She also suggested gifting the couple a beautiful piece of pounamu or a New Zealand native tree for Harry to plant in his mother, Princess Diana's memorial White Garden at Kensington Palace.

"And a New Zealand gardener to go with it," Newman said.

Here are some of the breathtaking Kiwi locations the Prince and his wife-to-be could go for their post-wedding getaway.

Huka Lodge

The Owner's Cottage at Huka Lodge in Taupo. Photo/Supplied

The interior of The Owner's Cottage. Photo/Supplied

With a guest list that includes Harry's uncle Prince Edward, granddad Prince Philip and the Queen herself, it is fair to say Taupo's Huka Lodge is fit for royalty. Named as one of the top 20 hideaways in the world, in the prestigious Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report, the lodge offers a secluded cottage with stunning views over the Waikato River. Guests at the Owner's Cottage can enjoy pre-dinner drinks and canapes, a gourmet five-course dinner and full breakfast. Butler service and a personal chef are also available.

The price tag? From $1945 per guest, per night (if booked for two).

Helena Bay

Helena Bay luxury hotel in Northland. Photo/Greg Bowker

This $50 million-plus development in Northland was named the best new luxury hotel in the world last year by Luxury Travel Intelligence, one of the top industry bodies when it comes to high-end hospitality. Helena Bay features four private beaches and a chef from two-Michelin-Star, Italian restaurant Don Alfonso 1890. The hotel hosts a maximum of five couples in five jaw-dropping suites, which were going from $1850 a night for two guests in mid-2018. Harry and Meghan could indulge in some couple time around the pool or get active with a game of tennis, diving, fishing or hiking.

Stoneridge Estate

A post shared by Gemma McCaw (@gemflynn) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:34am PST

If they want to follow in the footsteps of New Zealand's royal couple Richie and Gemma McCaw, Stoneridge Estate in Queenstown is the honeymoon spot. The estate sits amid 12 acres of picturesque gardens and vineyards, with breathtaking views across Lake Hayes. Luxury accommodation in a stone lodge, complete with a pool and outdoor hot tub, is about $510 a night. A private, candlelit five-course dinner can also be arranged.

Fossil Cove Estate

Fossil Cove Estate on Waiheke. Photo/Supplied

Waiheke Island is what honeymoon fantasies are made of: vineyards, beautiful beaches, award-winning restaurants and magnificent homes. From $4000 a night, Harry and Meghan could call luxury accommodation Fossil Cove home. With two outdoor dining areas, a gym, library, heated infinity pool, chefs, a Range Rover and helipad, it is no wonder Lady Gaga said she did not want to leave.